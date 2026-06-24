Progressive Conservatives win byelection in new N.S. Acadian riding in Cape Breton

Elections Nova Scotia says Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative party has won a byelection in the newly created riding of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay on Cape Breton.
The electoral body says unofficial results show Tory candidate Claude Bourgeois received 1,315 votes, and Denis Cormier of the Liberals got 1,080.
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NDP candidate Trevor Poirier came in third place with 258 votes, and Green candidate Nik Boisvert received 44.
Bourgeois says he looks forward to representing the constituency at the provincial level and also thanked the other candidates.
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Elections Nova Scotia says an official count is scheduled for Thursday.
With the creation of the riding earlier this year, the provincial legislature now has 56 seats.
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