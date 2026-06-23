Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Dan
    June 23, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    Shouldn’t be restrictions anyway. Another mismanaged scam. Like we don’t pay enough in the wettest part on Canada

  2. Anne
    June 23, 2026 at 8:08 pm

    shut it off

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

No water restrictions for Point Roberts, despite receiving water from Canada

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 7:50 pm
1 min read
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Point Roberts-Boundary Bay border crossing, in Point Roberts, Wash., is seen from Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Point Roberts-Boundary Bay border crossing, in Point Roberts, Wash., is seen from Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Metro Vancouver remains under Stage 3 water restrictions, but a small U.S. pene-exclave that has access to the same water is not under any restrictions.

Point Roberts receives water from Canada under a 50-year agreement that was signed in 1987.

The contract between the Greater Vancouver Water District (GVWD) and Point Roberts Water District provides the community with 700,000 imperial gallons a day for about $800,000 annually.

It is the same rate that is charged to Canadians, but the difference is that the contract is in Canadian dollars.

“If you could go back in time, you’d shake your head at the contract that was signed, because you need to be able to revisit these things regularly,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“From where I sit, we should be taking care of our residents. I’m not really interested in providing our water to the U.S. We have to ensure we’re looking after the people who are paying the bills in our region, full stop.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'U.S.-Canada border community bears the brunt of Trump’s trade war'
U.S.-Canada border community bears the brunt of Trump’s trade war

Metro Vancouver says water usage in Point Roberts this May was .07 per cent of daily usage for the region, noting that “as Point Roberts is not a member of the GVWD, it is not subject to the restrictions outlined in Metro Vancouver’s drinking water conservation plan.”

Point Roberts has suffered since U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade war with Canada.

The community of about 1,100 people is located just south of Tsawwassen, however, it relies on British Columbia for much of its commerce.

The lack of Canadian visitors has forced long-term businesses to close and has offered special exchange rates to lure shoppers across the border.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices