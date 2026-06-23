Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Just me
    June 23, 2026 at 4:06 pm

    Now, if they included the US in their (un-biased, right) poll, they his approval rating would be way up there. He’s all about making America Great Again, and he is proving it to US citizens, their economy is doing better than it has in a long time. Trump doesn’t put up with criminals, or illegal immigrants, and citizens of US come first. Too bad we can’t say that about our government. Carney and his circus have succeeded in one thing and that is brainwashing Canadians, and turning them against Trump, not good qualities in a Leader.

    Carney is called “The Unreliable Boyfriend” which is so true, and the longer he stays in power, the worse off Canada will be. No wonder us in Alberta want to separate.

  2. NF
    June 23, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    “Trump has rattled the Canada-U.S. relationship with tariffs and ongoing threats of annexation.”

    I love the dishonesty of our media. “We have done nothing wrong and its all the big bad orange mans fault.

    Our own government is basically doing anything they can to separate us from the U.S.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Less Canadians see U.S. as ‘reliable’ as confidence falls under Trump: poll

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada won’t expel U.S. envoy over Trump’s ‘51st state’ comments'
Carney says Canada won’t expel U.S. envoy over Trump’s ‘51st state’ comments
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Canada would not expel U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for amplifying President Donald Trump’s latest reference to Canada as a "51st state," adding that the U.S. is “an administration that we have to work with.” – Jun 3, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Most Canadians continue to view the United States unfavourably as global confidence in the U.S. under President Donald Trump continues to slide.

That finding comes from new polling by the Pew Research Center that also suggests Trump is receiving mostly negative ratings from countries around the world.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The poll found only 33 per cent of Canadians viewed the United States favourably — a drop from 34 per cent in 2025 and steep decline from the 54 per cent recorded in 2024.

Only 35 per cent of Canadians said the U.S. is a reliable partner, compared to 83 per cent in 2022.

Trump has rattled the Canada-U.S. relationship with tariffs and ongoing threats of annexation.

Pew, a Washington-based non-partisan think tank, surveyed 42,151 adults across 36 countries — not including the United States — from Feb. 8 to May 13 by phone, online and in person.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices