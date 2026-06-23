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SpaceX stock value drops $600B in 3 days after initial launch

By Shashwat Chauhan and Medha Singh Reuters
Posted June 23, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SpaceX taking “the fiction out of science fiction,” Musk says at historic Wall Street debut'
SpaceX taking “the fiction out of science fiction,” Musk says at historic Wall Street debut
SpaceX officially launched as a publicly traded company Friday morning, and Elon Musk’s company carries the largest IPO (Initial Public Offering) ever seen for a Wall Street debut. Musk elaborated on the company’s goal of making “life multi-planetary," stating "that’s what SpaceX is all about, it’s to take the fiction out of science fiction – Jun 12, 2026
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Shares of Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been choppy Tuesday following a three-session selloff that wiped out more than US$600 billion from the company’s market value.

As of 10:45 a.m. eastern time, the stock bounced back into the green by 1.6 per cent to about $157.

The rocket and AI company’s shares fell 1.9 per cent to US$151.6 earlier on Tuesday. The stock sank five per cent to as much as $146.88 — dipping below $150, its opening price on the day of its market debut.

SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO fueled a trading frenzy in its first week as a listed company, when it briefly surpassed Microsoft and Amazon in market valuation before retreating. SpaceX last had a market valuation of $1.99 trillion.

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“I’d be cautious about seeing this as a second-chance buying opportunity. The drop looks dramatic in scale, but these swings aren’t unusual for a stock with such a small public float,” said Nic Puckrin, cross-asset analyst and founder of Coin Bureau.

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The company’s shares currently stand more than 10 per cent above their IPO price of $135.

Big IPOs often face turbulence in their early days on the public market. A Reuters analysis of 50 IPOs with the highest valuations in the past five years showed investors would have been better off buying an S&P 500 index fund about three-quarters of the time than buying into a big IPO.

SpaceX also announced a bond offering earlier this week.

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