Dinwiddie eyes win as Redblacks host Argos

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Ryan Dinwiddie is downplaying the significance of facing his former team, even as the Ottawa Redblacks prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts for the first time since his major off-season move.

Dinwiddie left Toronto after leading the franchise to two Grey Cup championships, taking over as head coach in Ottawa while adding the title of general manager.

The Redblacks (0-1) dropped their season opener 29-21 to the Edmonton Elks in his first game in charge, and Dinwiddie says his only focus is on ensuring his team improves on its last performance.

“I’m getting this question all of the time and it’s not that big of a deal for me,” Dinwiddie said. “I understand it’s my ex-team and I know a lot of people on that side of the building, but I’m a Redblack. That’s where I’m at, that’s where my feet are.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a darn important football game. That’s been the mentality all week.”

Dinwiddie says it’s all about getting this team to a 1-1 record and finding a way to win the football game.

Ottawa’s season opener was played in difficult conditions with heavy rains and strong winds. While it’s no excuse, the players hope to implement their game plan a little more efficiently this week.

“We had a few too many two-and-outs for my liking, for sure,” said starting QB Jake Maier. “Certain element things we didn’t do as good of a job as we should have. I don’t want to go too far back and talk about the past too much but we should be playing a better brand of football this week.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Penalties — 10 for 110 yards — and a pair of turnovers created problems for the Redblacks. Discipline, or a lack of it, has been an issue for past Ottawa teams and players know they need to make better decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have turnovers and you have penalties you will lose the game,” said wide receiver Eugene Lewis. “In professional sports if you turn the ball over and you have penalties, bad things usually happen.

“It’s hard to dig yourself out of that hole so it’s just the discipline of we can’t do that.”

The Argonauts (0-1) will also be looking for their first win of the season after dropping their season opener 37-30 last week against the Montreal Alouettes.

The game marked Chad Kelly’s return to the lineup for the first time since playing in the 2024 East Final. He finished the game 28-for-46 for 445 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

“We’ve got to disrupt him and make sure he doesn’t extend plays with his legs,” said Dinwiddie, who’s all too familiar with how Kelly can impact a game. “He’s a good runner, and he can find those down-the-field throws.”

The key will be to put pressure on Kelly and make things uneasy in the pocket.

“Communication,” said linebacker A.J. Allen. “We need to communicate, cover what’s on the field and be able to work together to take reads away.”

The Redblacks will get a significant boost to their lineup with Greg Bell making his season debut. Ottawa’s running back missed the first game with a neck injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“He gives us an added element out in the backfield catching the football, as well as running the football,” said Dinwiddie. “I think Greg’s going to add a little juice to our offence.”

ARGONAUTS (0-1) VS. REDBLACKS (0-1)

NEW THREADS: The Redblacks will debut new uniforms that tie back to their long history in the nation’s capital.

ROOKIE ROCKS: In his debut, Argos receiver Tyler Kahmann recorded 106 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

THROW IT MY WAY: With 7,320 yards, Eugene Lewis needs 111 receiving yards to break into the top 50 all-time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026