Correctional Service Canada says 27-year-old man died in New Brunswick prison

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Correctional Service Canada says a 27-year-old man has died while serving a sentence at a New Brunswick prison.

The federal agency says Ryan Richard died on Wednesday at the Atlantic Institution, but it released few details about what happened.

The men’s prison is a maximum security facility in the rural community of Renous, N.B., about 30 kilometres northwest of Miramichi, N.B.

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The correctional service said in a statement Friday it will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as they do with all cases involving deaths of inmates in federal custody.

The 27-year-old began his sentence of two years and one day on Aug. 14, 2024.

Correctional Service Canada says it takes the death of an inmate very seriously, and the coroner is responsible for determining the official cause of death.

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“In cases of deaths from non-natural causes while in custody, the police and coroner are asked to conduct an investigation,” the agency said in an emailed statement Friday.