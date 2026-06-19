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1 comment

  1. David
    June 19, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    Another good reason not to break the law

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Canada

Correctional Service Canada says 27-year-old man died in New Brunswick prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
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Correctional Service Canada says a 27-year-old man has died while serving a sentence at a New Brunswick prison.

The federal agency says Ryan Richard died on Wednesday at the Atlantic Institution, but it released few details about what happened.

The men’s prison is a maximum security facility in the rural community of Renous, N.B., about 30 kilometres northwest of Miramichi, N.B.

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The correctional service said in a statement Friday it will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as they do with all cases involving deaths of inmates in federal custody.

The 27-year-old began his sentence of two years and one day on Aug. 14, 2024.

Correctional Service Canada says it takes the death of an inmate very seriously, and the coroner is responsible for determining the official cause of death.

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“In cases of deaths from non-natural causes while in custody, the police and coroner are asked to conduct an investigation,” the agency said in an emailed statement Friday.

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