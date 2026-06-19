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Canada

Belleville Police Service, community mark 190 years of service

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 7:16 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Belleville Police celebrates 190 years'
Belleville Police celebrates 190 years
WATCH: At 190 years, the Belleville Police service is not only one of the oldest in the country, it predates Confederation itself. The service held an event to commemorate the milestone on Thursday
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Bagpipes and ceremonial formality set the tone as the Belleville Police Service, staff, and community members marked the service’s 190th anniversary.

“This has been a long time in the making to have this event,” said deputy Chief Sheri Meeks “But it’s also a 190 years of a long time to celebrate, so very excited and proud.”

The event featured remarks from dignitaries including former chiefs, provincial and municipal officials, as well as the unveiling of a new book chronicling the service’s near two-century history, showcasing how much has changed over time.

“The police service for many years just had a couple of bicycles,” retiree John Lowry said “Then they had motorcycles, then they had a Ford mobile car, and now today you have a whole fleet with various types of vehicles. So there’s various changes and you just have to adapt to and evolve with all those changes.”

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However, Meeks added that some things have remained the same since the early days.

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“Back in 1836 there were officers walking on foot, interacting with the community, trying to figure out and solve problems that people were having,” said Meeks.

“Maybe the rules and the laws were different, but the people interaction was the same.”

The book, published by the Hastings County Historical Society, also shares some lighter moments from the service’s history. President Gary Nicol recounted one

“This one story where somebody was selling turkeys, and they were putting stones and rocks and feeding them to the turkey so the turkey would be heavier because it was sold by weight, and of course people cooked the turkey, found a rock in it and when to the police.”

As the service celebrates 190 years, Meeks says it owes a debt of gratitude to the people both sworn and civilian who have made the force what it is today.

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