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Politics

N.S. premier says future support for data centres depends on energy supply, safety

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks during an announcement of four new contracted fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane for wildfire response in Debert, N.S. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks during an announcement of four new contracted fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane for wildfire response in Debert, N.S. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
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The premier of Nova Scotia says his government is not actively pursuing data centre projects, and he would only support such an endeavour if the province could fully supply the energy a data centre needs.

Data centres, used in artificial intelligence and other high-tech industries, are massive operations that require an immense amount of electricity to run and cool off computer servers.

Tim Houston told reporters there’s no active proposal to bring a data centre to Nova Scotia and it’s not a top priority for his government.

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But Houston says it’s something he’d be willing to discuss when the province’s major energy generation projects become fully operational.

The premier also says any potential data centre should not pose a risk to residents or the province’s grid.

Earlier this month, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew rejected plans for a massive AI data centre southeast of Winnipeg.

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Kinew said the project’s size, energy use and community impact outweighed its limited gains.

Click to play video: 'Pros and cons of AI data centres'
Pros and cons of AI data centres

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