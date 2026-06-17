Family of woman fatally stabbed in Toronto ‘pray’ released killer follows treatment plan

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The family of a woman who was fatally stabbed by a stranger in downtown Toronto more than a decade ago say they hope her killer will follow her treatment plan after an Ontario board concluded she no longer poses a threat to public safety.

In an early June decision, the Ontario Review Board said Rohinie Bisesar has shown insight into her situation and dealt with adversity, disappointment and other challenges “in an exemplary fashion.”

The board, which decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained, says Bisesar is ready to be released from its jurisdiction, thanks to the help of her psychiatrist and her own “unwavering commitment … to do everything possible she could to get better.”

Bisesar, who has schizophrenia, killed Rosemarie Junor, 28, in a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s underground PATH network on Dec. 11, 2015.

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She was found not criminally responsible in a one-day trial in November 2018.

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Junor’s family told Global News they would never recover from the loss of their daughter — and said they hoped her killer would follow the plan she had been given.

The family said they “pray to the Lord to help keep Bisesar safe,” adding they have “never gotten over the loss of their daughter.”

Junor’s family said she was too young when she was killed in the unprovoked attack and that they pray “Bisesar continues to comply with her treatment and takes her medication so that the public remains safe and she can’t harm anyone else.”

Back in 2015, a psychiatrist testified Bisesar was in the throes of a psychotic breakdown with untreated schizophrenia when she walked into the store and stabbed Junor.

She was detained in a mental health hospital until late 2021, when she started living in the community, the board document said.

“While the tragedy cannot be undone and will always be on our minds, Ms. Bisesar no longer is a significant threat to the safety of the public, and the law requires that an absolute discharge must be imposed,” the board wrote.

“Ms. Bisesar’s commitment to her present health has substantially contributed to this result. The board knowledges the effort Ms. Bisesar has put into her recovery and wishes her well in her next chapter.”

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— with files from The Canadian Press