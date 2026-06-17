Provincial pilot program helps bring family doctor to Seeley’s Bay

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For nearly three decades, Dr. Debbie Briggs has been the backbone of primary care in Seeley’s Bay, but after five years of delaying her retirement, she has finally stepped away, leaving behind a legacy that began with a community-led push for local health care in the mid-1990s.

“At that time there was very few patients,” Briggs said. “We were one unit and two physicians, one part-time, one full-time, so it’s really grown since then.”

But when it came time to find a replacement, Briggs says the process took far longer than expected.

“I knew it would take a while, but I did not think it would take five years.”

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That gap was finally filled last month through the Rural Economic Development Through Immigration pilot, a provincial program designed to help address skilled worker shortages and bring international health-care providers to communities in need.

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“I think it’s been a huge success for us,” says Leeds and Grenville MPP Steve Clark. “I can’t speak for the other three pilot communities, but we’re very pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish … obviously we’d love to have a little more time and we’d love the pilot to be a little more permanent.”

The program helped bring Dr. Tauqeer Tariq from the United Kingdom, supporting his licensing and pathway to permanent residence while helping to address critical doctor shortages in rural Ontario.

“I don’t think I can fill her shoes because they’re too big for me to fill,” said Tariq. “What I will do is I’ll bring my own shoes. From what I’ve observed and what I’ve heard, if I could be a doctor like her, I think that would be a job well done”

For Briggs, it’s a bittersweet ending to a career that has touched thousands of lives in the community she helped build.

“Lots of mixed emotions for sure,” she said. “I consider my patients my extended family. I’ve looked after them for a long time and it’s gonna be hard to sort of let go of that, but it is time.”