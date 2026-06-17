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Canada

New Brunswick coroner holding inquest into death of inmate Jean-Martin Couture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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New Brunswick’s coroner service has announced an inquest into the death of a 48-year-old inmate at a jail last year.

The independent service has scheduled hearings next month on the death of Jean-Martin Couture.

Couture was found unresponsive in his cell in September 2025 at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre, located in northern New Brunswick by the Quebec boundary.

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He died at the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Sept. 25, 2025.

A coroner’s inquest is a formal court proceeding where evidence is presented related to a death and where a jury can issue recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will kick off July 6 at the Campbellton courthouse with jury selection, and is scheduled to run through to July 8.

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