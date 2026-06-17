Plane crash on Texas highway leaves 1 dead, others injured

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A business jet with six people on board crashed on a highway in Texas and caught fire Tuesday night, killing one person, authorities said.

Video shared by the Laredo Police Department showed the aircraft and firefighters working at the scene of the crash. Other footage shared online captured flames rising from the plane as bystanders left their vehicles and rushed to help free those inside.

In video obtained by The Associated Press, drivers who came upon the burning plane captured the rescue scenes or rushed toward the aircraft on foot to help. Two people came running with a sledgehammer and shovel, which they used to strike the cockpit glass and to try to prop open the plane’s door.

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Jose Baeza, an investigator for the Laredo Police Department, said the crash involving a privately owned passenger plane happened on Loop 20 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

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“What we have tonight is a tragic event … Right before 10 p.m. we received a radio call from our local airport tower. The plane crashed on the Loop and that’s where it is right now. Route 20 is completely closed,” he told reporters.

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Baeza confirmed six passengers were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash.

“Regrettably and tragically, we do have a report that there is one deceased involved in this crash. We’re not going to give much details as to who the person was because the notification of next of kin has not taken place,” he said.

Baeza also revealed that one vehicle travelling southbound was struck by part of the aircraft and one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No injuries on the ground were immediately reported, though five officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

In a statement to Global News, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that preliminary information shows a Cessna 680A business jet operated by NetJets crashed south of Laredo, Texas, around 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

“The aircraft was flying from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Austin, Texas. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide future updates,” the FAA added.

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The NTSB confirmed that it is investigating the crash of a Cessna Citation Latitude near Laredo, Texas.

“Investigators are expected to arrive this evening,” the NTSB added.

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Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño released a statement following the crash, asking the community to avoid speculation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash,” he said in a statement to NBC affiliate KGNS News.

“As Mayor, I understand the importance of allowing investigators to complete a thorough and objective review before drawing any conclusions. Aviation investigations take time, and it is important that we avoid speculation while the facts are being gathered,” he continued.

“I was at the scene and witnessed firsthand the professionalism, courage, and dedication of our first responders. I want to thank our Police Department, Fire Department, EMS personnel, and all emergency responders for their swift actions in suppressing the fire, securing the area, and protecting the public. Their bravery and coordinated response under difficult circumstances were truly commendable.”

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“Until more information is confirmed, our focus should remain on supporting those impacted, honoring those affected, and respecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Treviño’s statement concluded.

— With files from The Associated Press