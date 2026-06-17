MAID should not be allowed for mental illness, committee report says: source

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A parliamentary committee tasked with studying medical assistance in dying for people with mental illness is expected to recommend against the controversial expansion in a report Wednesday, Global News has learned.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the recommendation before the report is set to be tabled in Parliament and released publicly.

News of the committee’s finding was first reported by CBC News, the National Post and the Canadian Press.

The joint committee of MPs and senators heard from dozens of witnesses as it studied whether to expand eligibility for MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

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The previous Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that revised eligibility criteria for MAID, but gave an additional two-year extension for mental illness eligibility to allow for further study.

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That 2023 deadline was extended three more times, with the expansion set to come into effect next March.

The source told Global News that the committee’s report recommends suspending the expansion indefinitely.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said this week he plans to review the committee’s recommendations — and the testimony that informed them — before deciding what the government should do.

“If I’m satisfied that the committee has had an opportunity to reach thoughtful conclusions based on the advice of those who are most experienced and resolve the issues, then there’s a good chance we may align with the recommendations,” he told reporters Tuesday.

—With files from Global’s David Akin

More to come…