MAID should not be allowed for mental illness, committee report says: source

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11 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    Looks like Liberal Derangement Syndrome is real in the comment section today

  2. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    Waaaaaa Trudeau Waaaaaaa Carney Waaaaaaaa the Liberals Waaaaaa Waaaaaa Waaaaaaaaa

  3. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    It is a very dark path that the Liberals under Trudeau set us on and it is getting even more dark and evil under the Carney Liberals.

  4. Teddy Alamak
    June 17, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Give it a rest, nobody is conncerned outside of personal tragedy if people want to end their own lives.

    Everyone is worried about the same thing.

    When the goverment starts to make the decisions rather than the individual.

  5. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    soon liberal’s will declare mental illness as a life style or gender , so i don’t see why this would be an issue

  6. Willow
    June 17, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    People with mental problems are said to make bad decisions about things yet this government is thinking of offering MAID a decision that will end their lives. Why not offer it to drug addicts they are people who aren’t capable of making rational decisions either. The question is where will it end maybe with families or doctors making the decision for any reason to use MAID on anyone. Maybe used as a money saving for the government to not pay for the pensions and healthcare of the elderly.

  7. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 11:48 am

    People already knows it’s there so quit advising people needs this. Just to save hospital and medical care. People have low times and are vulnerable

  8. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 10:01 am

    Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 10:00 am
    Humans are utterly meaningless in this cold, evil universe. If one individual wants to leave their life, no one should be able to say otherwise. None of you are that important!

    What happens when the government sets its recommendations that MAID is used and you ZERO say.

  9. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Humans are utterly meaningless in this cold, evil universe. If one individual wants to leave their life, no one should be able to say otherwise. None of you are that important!

  10. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 9:53 am

    How soon before the liberals declare that not voting for them must be a mental illness?
    Then what happens?

  11. Anonymouse
    June 17, 2026 at 9:45 am

    If mental illness is in play, pretty much all Libs should be on the list for MAID.

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Canada

MAID should not be allowed for mental illness, committee report says: source

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 9:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says'
Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says
Nearly four in five Canadians support the criteria for medical assistance in dying (MAID) according to an Angus Reid survey. Despite the sustained overall support for the 2016 framework, Canadian’s are also expressing a growing hesitation to expand eligibility for the program beyond people whose deaths are reasonably foreseeable. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 1, 2026. – Jun 1, 2026
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A parliamentary committee tasked with studying medical assistance in dying for people with mental illness is expected to recommend against the controversial expansion in a report Wednesday, Global News has learned.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the recommendation before the report is set to be tabled in Parliament and released publicly.

News of the committee’s finding was first reported by CBC News, the National Post and the Canadian Press.

The joint committee of MPs and senators heard from dozens of witnesses as it studied whether to expand eligibility for MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

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The previous Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that revised eligibility criteria for MAID, but gave an additional two-year extension for mental illness eligibility to allow for further study.

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That 2023 deadline was extended three more times, with the expansion set to come into effect next March.

The source told Global News that the committee’s report recommends suspending the expansion indefinitely.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said this week he plans to review the committee’s recommendations — and the testimony that informed them — before deciding what the government should do.

“If I’m satisfied that the committee has had an opportunity to reach thoughtful conclusions based on the advice of those who are most experienced and resolve the issues, then there’s a good chance we may align with the recommendations,” he told reporters Tuesday.

—With files from Global’s David Akin

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