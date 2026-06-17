ANALYSIS: ‘Next year’ time is now for NHL, Winnipeg Jets

Now that the Stanley Cup has been presented for another year – and the best team was certainly on the receiving end of it Sunday night, by the way – the business of hockey now commences at wide open throttle.

The irony of the NHL off-season for many involved is anything but time off, especially for the 32 teams’ front offices, particularly the hockey operations departments, which will now set the course – or at least navigate toward next year’s desired heading in earnest.

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In that context, finding navigable waters toward a return to the playoffs – and a deep run into them again – will be the challenge of the Winnipeg Jets‘ executive, a group who by their own admission is strategically looking to use this summer as a beacon to bigger and better.

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First up on the agenda will be the annual amateur draft, set to take place in just over a week, with the Jets holding a compelling eighth overall pick — a selection that may or may not provide a player ready to assume a roster spot this fall, but if not, then one that won’t require much additional time before making the jump.

The other element to the Jets holding a top-10 pick in the draft is whether they’d be willing to part with it in order to immediately improve their roster with a proven NHL player who would presumably slot into their top six.

Either way, next week’s draft provides the Jets a major jumping-off point for improvement and one that could spark a resurgence.

Of course, shortly following the draft will be the July 1 free-agent frenzy or the opportunity now for general managers to trade players, prospects, picks or all of the above in order to enhance their team leading up to September.

In other words, if you enjoy the business of the business, then this is the best time of the year to follow the NHL because while they call it the off-season, there is no time off when it comes to the summer ahead for teams like the Winnipeg Jets.