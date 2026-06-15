Rotating food vendors fill gap at Station Park food hall in Old Strathcona

In an effort to fill the need for food and community, five Edmonton restaurants are calling Station Park on Whyte Avenue home for the next few weeks.
The food hall at the corner of 82 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard was left vacant when its previous tenant, Epic Market, moved out in January after operating the space since 2024.
The pop-up vendors will serve meals in the afternoon and evenings on Thursdays through Sundays, before rotating out with different restaurants serving up other cuisines.
Right now all of the vendors are serving Japanese-themed dishes: ramen noodle soup, mochi rice cake desserts, Tokyo street food, and fresh-baked cheese tarts.
The eateries say they’re thrilled to have the opportunity to promote their food.
“We’re all independent owners, we aren’t backed by anything huge,” said Allen Gao of Menya Mori. “We’re all kind of coming together and filling a space and filling a need in Edmonton.”
The restaurants in the pop up right now are:
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- Menya Mori, whose ramen restaurant is located at 10350 – 124 Street.
- Dorinku, which has two locations serving street foods specific to that region in Japan: Dorinku Osaka on Jasper Ave and 103 Street and Dorinku Tokyo, located right around the corner from Station Park on Whyte Avenue.
- Japonais, which has two locations — downtown on Jasper Avenue and in the Current of Windermere in southwest Edmonton — where they serve modern Japanese cuisine.
- Hello Mochi, a bakery in the Currents of Windermere selling doughnut desserts that are a fusion between traditional American-style doughnuts and Japanese mochi rice cakes.
- Pablo Cheese Tarts, a Japanese cafe also based just around the corner at 10163 81 Ave NW, where they sell a range of sweet cheese tarts and cheesecakes, soft serve ice cream and drinks.
Station Park, built with repurposed shipping containers by Beljan Development and Stanley Construction, opened a few years ago at the busy corner in Old Strathcona and features a mix of retail and food spaces.
Gates Guarin has more details in the video above.
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