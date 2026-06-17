Proposed changes to Millar Avenue to improve accessibility could hurt businesses

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Proposed changes to Millar Avenue by the City of Saskatoon will see space cleared to create multi-use pathways and green space, but it’s coming at a cost for businesses.

The planned walkways, which are a total of nine meters, including the green space, will make Millar Avenue safer for all modes of transportation like pedestrians and cyclists.

But it will also wipe out certain parking lots, and some business owners say they are concerned about the impact.

“I would have to either move the business or change how we function in the business,” said Jae Malinowski, owner of Faithfull Tirecraft in Saskatoon.

Millar Avenue is a major business district in Saskatoon, with business owners saying they don’t see many pedestrians or cyclists.

“I asked a couple people … ‘So be honest with me, how many bikes do you see down this street or how many people do you see down the street walking?’ and they’re like ‘One bike a week and maybe a person a day,'” said Curtis Kimpton, North Saskatoon Business Association chair.

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On the contrary, Saskatoon Cycles’ former chair, Gord Holtslander, used the analogy, “Why would we build a bridge, nobody is walking across the river. OK, well … no…. transit goes there.”

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Saskatoon Cycles says they like the green space between the road and the walkways, and the fact that it will be on both sides of the street, and that it trusts the city and businesses can come up with a solution.

“Millar is going to get done in some way and we will be glad when it is.”

Some businesses are asking for a more practical approach, agreeing they would like to see the area more accessible to all means of transport, especially with bus stops in the area.

“I’m not against any pathways in the north end. Just to the extent of having two pathways at a cost of $30 million for these three corridors,” said Malinowski.

“Having the ability to have safety is still important and we’re for that. We’re not saying, ‘Scrap it.’ We’re saying, let’s be smart about it and how we can proceed in a good way for our community,” said Kimpton.

At the last transportation meeting, the council deferred the plan to take a step back and to talk to the impacted businesses.

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While NSBA, Saskatoon’s business association, applauds the city for doing so, Malinowski says the communication was poor.

Malinowski said he was at these engagements multiple times and felt “that it was take it or leave it.”

The city will discuss the plans again in the coming months.

Watch the story above to see the proposed plan for Millar Avenue in Saskatoon.