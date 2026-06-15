People seeking help at Winnipeg organization driven away by landlord’s noise device

People accessing help from an organization in downtown Winnipeg are being driven away with anti-loitering tactics installed by their landlord.

Eric Friesen, executive director at Oshki-Giizhig, said MRH Properties Ltd. started using high-pitched noise emitters this week and deployed security guards to patrol outside the building.

Oshki-Giizhig is a resource supporting the vulnerable community and those with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). The organization is walking distance from nearby unhoused shelters, but there’s less foot traffic in the business because of the new measures.

The noise emitters are outside the building, but the noise can be heard inside the building.

“It’s dehumanizing,” said Friesen. “We have some folks who deal with sensory issues, and these sound emitters have had brutal effects on some of the folks that we support.”

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He said they’ve seen some of the people they help spot security, turn around, and leave.

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“They’re somewhat confused because they wonder, well, is this Oshki-Giizhig who doesn’t want me here? And that’s not the case at all,” said Friesen, noting many of the people they support have had negative experiences with those in authority.

Oshki-Giizhig has been leasing in the building for seven years, and during that time they say they’ve seen more gates and fences addressing safety.

“Our contribution to this neighbourhood has probably created more safety than any of these walls, or security officers might provide,” said Friesen.

Friesen says MRH Properties threatened to evict them if their people sit in front of the steps of the entrance.

In a letter reviewed by Global News, the landlord’s lawyers wrote that the noise-emitting device was installed because of ongoing loitering and congregating outside the building by people attending the premises, as well as litter-related complaints from tenants and occupants of the building.

The organization hopes the property owner will show more dignity and respect for the people in need.

“They’re people just like you, they don’t deserve to be treated the way they’re being treated in their safe spot. They’re already going through enough as it is. You’re just making that even harder for them now,” said Kelly McPherson, case manager at Oshki-Giizhig.

MRH Properties Ltd. refused to comment.