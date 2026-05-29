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Family of man killed by Calgary police officer calls for threat assessment change

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 11:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of man killed during Calgary police chase calls for changes to threat assessment'
Family of man killed during Calgary police chase calls for changes to threat assessment
Family and friends of Levon Boyce Fox, who was killed during a police-involved shooting, marched along Memorial Drive on the third anniversary of his death. Fox and the driver of the vehicle, Wesley Davidson, were shot by Calgary police. A constable has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
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Calgary’s Memorial Drive came to a pause on Friday as mourners walked to the site of the May 2023 police shooting that left two people dead.

Exactly three years ago on May 29th, a low-speed police chase ensued in pursuit of stolen vehicle with three occupants. Police reported “rapidly changed dynamics” during the incident which led to an officer shooting the driver, 46-year-old Wesley Davidson, and a passenger, 39-year-old Levon Boyce Fox.

Levon’s brother, Dennis Wildman, was also in the vehicle but survived the shooting.

To honour his memory on the anniversary of his death, family and friends of Levon began their walk to the site of the incident at a parking lot on Memorial Drive. He’s remembered by his loved ones as a caring family man who was fighting his addictions for a better future.

Fox's family wear tshirts for his third anniversary memorial walk. View image in full screen
Fox’s family wear tshirts for his third anniversary memorial walk. Global News

“He just became a grandpa, and he was just being that grandpa and being out there,” Lena Wildman, Levon’s mother says. “That’s the caring side of him.”

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His brother who survived the incident, Dennis, is now suffering “mental and emotional anguish” as a result of the shooting.

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During the ASIRT investigation that followed the incident, Const. Craig Stothard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August; Lena says she plans to attend court every day. In preparation, the family have been watching back footage of the incident.

“We’ve been watching the videos, and you hear six to eight shots, and I’m thinking, really?” Lena Wildman, Fox’s mother, says “Like, really? That many?”

Lena Wildman, Fox's mother, hopes change in the Calgary Police Service will come as she grieves her son. View image in full screen
Lena Wildman, Fox’s mother, hopes change in the Calgary Police Service will come as she grieves her son. Global News

There are also unanswered questions the family hopes will be addressed in court.

“In my mind and my family have been talking about it, we were thinking: would it have been different if everybody was Caucasian?” Lena says “Because you could clearly see the passengers were Indigenous.”

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In the meantime, the grieving family hopes the Calgary Police Service will revise its threat assessment and how it approaches suspects.

“There’s so much cultural awareness that needs to be ongoing with Calgary city police as well,” she adds. “My biggest thing is the threat assessment. It needs to be revisited; there was so much overkill on that day.”

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