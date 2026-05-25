May 30 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

The Westend Seniors Activity Centre (known as WE Seniors) invites you to the 29th Older, Bolder, Better Exhibition and Symposium — a free event with over one hundred exhibitors, prizes, raffles, and great swag at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

On Saturday, May 30th – tune into Talk To The Experts as WE Seniors welcomes Steven Krahn, Alberta Business Development Manager of Chartwell Retirement Residence, this year’s Platinum Plus Sponsor. Find out how Chartwell is offering FitMinds, a free 8 week cognitive health seminar in conjunction with We Seniors. Learn more at Chartwell.com