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U.S. News

Trump ethics filing shows $220M in corporate securities trades in 3 months

By Jarrett Renshaw, Lawrence Delevingne and Tom Bergin Reuters
Posted May 15, 2026 11:48 am
2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). View image in full screen
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).
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U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a flurry of at least $220 million in financial transactions earlier this year in the securities of major U.S. companies, according to two new financial disclosure forms released on Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The new reports cover the first three months of 2026 and list transaction values in broad ranges rather than exact amounts, showing a cumulative value of between $220 million and around $750 million. The purchases included securities linked to companies such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Oracle, Broadcom, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, as well as trades in municipal bonds.

Examples of large purchases, valued at between $1 million and $5 million each, were an S&P 500 Index fund, Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. Large sales of between $5 million and $25 million each included Microsoft, Amazon and Meta. The filing does not always make explicit the type of security, such as whether it was a stock or a corporate bond.

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“President Trump’s investment holdings are maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions. Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization wrote in an emailed statement.

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“Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind.”

Since returning to the White House last year, Donald Trump has repeatedly disclosed financial transactions through a series of public ethics filings, showing trades in both municipal debt and securities issued by major corporations.The president’s assets are held in a trust controlled by his children.

The disclosure forms are required under federal ethics rules and provide only a partial snapshot of an official’s financial activity because they list transactions above $1,000 in broad value bands and do not disclose exact prices, profits or whether assets were purchased directly or through managed accounts.

The president’s annual financial disclosure, a broader filing that includes business assets and income, such as golf resorts and crypto ventures, is expected in the coming months.

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