Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

PM says best place for Alberta is in Canada, after judge tosses separation petition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to an Alberta judge's decision to quash a petition on Alberta separation by saying the best place for Alberta is in Canada. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded to a judge's decision to quash a petition on Alberta separation by saying the best place for Alberta is in Canada. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the best place for Alberta to be is in Canada.

His comment comes a day after a judge threw out an Alberta petition calling for a referendum on separation.

The judge ruled the petition shouldn’t have been issued under provincial law and that Premier Danielle Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations.

Smith called the ruling “anti-democratic” and said the government would appeal.

Carney says referendums are part of any democracy but that rules also need to be followed.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says that means also following a federal law that gives Ottawa a say on whether any separation question is clearly understood and what should be considered a sufficient majority vote.

“Ultimately, Parliament has a role in making the judgment about the question,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The best place for Alberta is in Canada, and certainly a Canada that works, which is what we’re what we’re pursuing.”

“I think the evidence — well — others will judge.”

Smith is now facing calls to put the separation question on a ballot herself.

She said she needs to discuss the court decision with her United Conservative Party caucus and cabinet members.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith says province to appeal Alberta judge’s ruling against separation petition'
Danielle Smith says province to appeal Alberta judge’s ruling against separation petition

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices