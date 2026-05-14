Tourist arrested, accused of throwing rock at endangered Hawaiian monk seal

A man has been arrested and criminally charged after federal authorities said he was caught on video throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Hawaii.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii announced that Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Wash., was charged by criminal complaint on Tuesday with “harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.”

Lytvynchuk was arrested on Wednesday near Seattle by special agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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“Lytvynchuk is currently in custody and is scheduled for an initial appearance on these charges in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington (Seattle courthouse) on May 14, 2026,” the news release added.

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According to the criminal complaint, Lytvynchuk was “observed and filmed on May 5, 2026 walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal, known as ‘Lani,’ as she playfully pushed a floating log close to the shoreline.”

Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock, “took aim, and threw the rock directly at Lani’s head,” according to the news release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii said the rock narrowly missed Lani’s nose, startling her and causing her to rear up out of the water.

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“Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was ‘rich enough to pay the fines,’ before walking away,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii added.

According to witnesses, Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused concern over her welfare.

If convicted, Lytvynchuk faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii. He also faces a fine of up to US$50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani,” U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said. “We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court.”

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service – Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

On May 6, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said it was investigating social media posts that appeared to show Lytvynchuk throwing an object toward a monk seal.

“When the officer arrived at the scene, the officer contacted a 37-year-old adult male from Seattle, Washington, who matched the description of the suspect. The male was detained, identified and advised of his legal rights. The male declined to make a statement and invoked his legal rights by requesting counsel of an attorney,” the DLNR said in a news release.

The DLNR said there had been several reports of members of the public breaching a temporary fence at Kaimana Beach that marks the resting area for Kaiwi, a 15-year-old female monk seal, and her pup.

Kaiwi gave birth on the beach on May 3 and the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement’s (DOCARE) Maui Branch said this is a “very crucial time in the life of this pup.”

“For these people to be breaching the area and getting close is not a good idea at all,” DOCARE chief Jason Redulla said.

“If the mother seal perceives any human or pet to be a threat, she may attack. This is what happened during a 2022 encounter between a swimmer and mother seal at Kaimana Beach. The swimmer suffered lacerations to her face, back and arm.”

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Redulla said that in order to keep people and pets safe and to protect endangered marine life, police ask the public’s help “by showing respect for these animals and following all guidelines for safe viewing.”

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, as well as Hawaiian state law. It is one of the most endangered seal species in the world, with an estimated population of around 1,600, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed or otherwise harm a monk seal. Violations may result in fines or criminal penalties.

Police suggest that the public keep dogs on a leash and away from seals, use an alternative beach during the nursing period and stay at least 45 metres away from mothers with pups. They also suggest staying at least 13 metres away from all monk seals, remaining behind any posted signs, cones or barriers and avoiding swimming near a mother and pup.