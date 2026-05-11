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Environment

Cameco says flooding in northern Saskatchewan affecting Key Lake and McArthur River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan flooding repair plan'
Saskatchewan flooding repair plan
WATCH: Saskatchewan flooding repair plan
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Cameco says it has halted production at its Key Lake mill and reduced activity at its McArthur River mine due to flooding in northern Saskatchewan.

The uranium miner says the flooding has caused the collapse of the Smoothstone River Bridge, which is on the main route used to transport supplies to the McArthur River and Key Lake sites.

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Restrictions are also in place on the use of an alternative roadway.

Cameco says the timeline for a resumption of normal deliveries is unknown.

It noted that its Cigar Lake mine continues to operate and its consolidated annual production plan remains unchanged.

Cameco said depending on the duration of the road restrictions there is a risk that its 2026 production outlook for the McArthur River/Key

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Lake operation could be affected.

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