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Crime

Trail off-duty firefighter acquitted of assault, uttering threats

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 6:49 pm
1 min read
David Wong says he was attacked by three off-duty firefighters in Trail. View image in full screen
David Wong says he was attacked by three off-duty firefighters in Trail. Global News
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The family of a man from Trail, B.C., say they are heartbroken after an off-duty firefighter was acquitted of assault and uttering threats.

Three firefighters were initially charged with attacking Darryl Wong in April 2023. Wong was homeless at the time.

Police said Wong was punched several times, suffering injuries to his face and shoulder, and possibly losing consciousness.

The charges against two of the firefighters were later stayed, but firefighter Gregory Ferraby was facing one count of assault.

However, in delivering his ruling, provincial court Judge Craige Sicotte said that while it was very likely all three men were “very likely” involved in the assault, he was left with reasonable doubt as to whether Ferraby actually assaulted Wong.

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Wong’s family is speaking out about the decision, saying it is not right.

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“There was testimony that evidence was not released, and there was evidence that was edited,” said Diane Wong, Darryl’s sister.

“There was evidence, yes, that was deleted.”

Adena Wong said her brother didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“A lot of sadness, a lot of frustration, something that happened to my brother that really was so senseless and we’re still trying to find out reasons why,” she said.

The Wong family has filed a civil lawsuit, naming the three firefighters, the City of Trail and the Regional District and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Click to play video: 'Trial involving Trail firefighters begins'
Trial involving Trail firefighters begins

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