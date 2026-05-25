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May 30 — Heart Fit Clinic

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted May 25, 2026 12:00 am
1 min read
Leaders in Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation since 2007. View image in full screen
Our Focus is Your Heart. https://heartfit.ca/
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Heart Fit Clinic on Talk to the Experts at 11 a.m. on QR Calgary.

There’s never a wrong time to check in on your heart health. That burning feeling after spicy wings? It could be more than acid reflux. Studies suggest it may be linked to underlying cardiovascular risks, such as irregular heart rhythms, plaque buildup, and reduced blood flow. Heart Fit Clinic helps uncover these risks early with advanced screening that goes beyond standard testing—giving you clear answers and a personalized path forward. A leader in cardiac rehab and heart attack and stroke prevention, their team is focused on helping you take control of your long-term health. Know your risk. Take action today. Call 403-870-4348 or visit https://heartfit.ca/

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