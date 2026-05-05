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U.S. News

2 dead, 3 injured in shootings near Texas shopping mall, police say

By Jamie Stengle The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
Law enforcement responds to the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas. View image in full screen
Law enforcement responds to the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas. AP Photo/Kendria LaFleur
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A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two of them, at a shopping center north of Dallas, police said.

It was not a random act of violence and the victims knew the attacker, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” he continued.

After a short chase on foot, the 69-year-old suspect was arrested about 6 kilometres (4 miles) away at a grocery store, police said.

Officials respond to the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas. View image in full screen
Officials respond to the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at K Towne Plaza in Carrollton, Texas. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

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Carrollton, population 130,000, is 32 kilometres (20 miles) north of Dallas. More than 4,000 residents are of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

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In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses like H Mart as well as dozens of restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts.

The city is also home to multiple Korean churches from Baptist to Presbyterian.

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