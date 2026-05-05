Volunteer rescuers among 3 dead after yacht capsizes off Australian coast

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Three people have died, including two volunteer sea rescue workers who were called to the scene, after a yacht got stuck in choppy waters and capsized off the coast of New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

An emergency response team was deployed after a bystander reported a vessel in distress near the South Ballina break wall in northern New South Wales at about 6:15 p.m local time on Monday, state police told Global News in a statement.

It was unknown how many people were on the yacht, which has since sunk, authorities said.

The boat was caught in treacherous conditions when it flipped, and the rescue vessel capsized in a 2.5-metre easterly swell while attempting to cross the Ballina Bar, a notoriously dangerous entrance to the Richmond River, police said.

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Commissioner Todd Andrews of Marine Rescue NSW confirmed in a statement on Tuesday the deaths of two of its team members, identified by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) as Frank Petsch and Bill Ewen.

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“Tragically, two of our volunteers lost their lives during the response,” he said.

Andrews called the deaths of 62-year-old Petsch and 78-year-old Ewen “a devastating loss” and said their passing was a “solemn reminder of the risks faced by volunteers who serve their communities.”

“These two men were serving their local community and have made the ultimate sacrifice to help others,” he added.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the deceased, their fellow crew members, the brave radio operators who handled the difficult communications during the incident, the entire Marine Rescue NSW family and the wider Ballina community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Supt. Joe McNulty of the NSW Police Marine Area told ABC it was a “very challenging rescue” and described the conditions as “treacherous.” He said some marine rescue staff became trapped in the hull, while others were thrown from the vessel, before commending those involved for their heroic efforts.

View image in full screen Huge waves crash against the North Wall caused by Cyclone Alfred on March 4, 2025, in Ballina, Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Image

Four other crew members – aged 55, 75 and two aged 61 – made it to shore and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for various injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment, New South Wales police said.

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The body of the 78-year-old rescue volunteer was removed by Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter, and the 62-year-old volunteer was found dead on the shore, police said. Both were Ballina locals, the ABC reported.

The body of a third victim, a man in his 50s who has not been formally identified, was also found washed ashore without a life-jacket, according to the Australian news agency.

“That Marine Rescue boat had six crew members on it last night, and thankfully those other members are well with minor injuries in hospital and being kept there for precautionary reasons,” McNulty said, according to ABC.

“These men are heroes,” he concluded.