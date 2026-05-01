B.C. government wants feds to take lead on youth social media ban

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government says it wants the federal government to take the lead on a social media ban for youth.

This comes after Manitoba’s premier recently announced plans to limit social media and chatbots for kids in his province.

“Both minister (Rick) Glumac and I have written letters to the federal government that we think sets a strong regulatory regime when it comes to social media and AI chatbots,” Attorney General Niki Sharma said on Friday.

“There are some clear things that we’re asking for.”

The province says it wants to see any federal legislation to address online harms include age-appropriate design standards, make compliance mandatory, establish oversight to ensure compliance and age-related restrictions when platforms cannot show they are safe for youth.

1:09 Manitoba could fine social media companies billions if youth ban not enforced: Kinew

Manitoba Premier Wab Kniew said they are not waiting for the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia put a similar ban in place last December, but early reviews of the legislation are mixed, with as many as 70 per cent of people under the age of 16 saying they have found ways around the ban.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canadians do seem to support a similar ban.

An Angus Reid Institute poll released in March found that “banning those under 16 from platforms would be well received by the vast majority of Canadians,” with three-quarters (75 per cent) say they support a “full ban on social media use for anyone under the age of 16.”

Among parents with kids in the household, support is also strong at 70 per cent.

1:50 Alberta ‘monitoring’ developments on youth social media bans

Carol Todd’s teenage daughter, Amanda, died by suicide in 2012 after being extorted by an online predator.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s now a prominent digital literacy advocate, but wonders if a youth social media ban is the answer.

“I see it as a bigger conversation, rather than one that just says we’re going to ban or restrict social media off our children,” Todd told Global News

The federal government has been working on its latest online harms bill for more than two years, trying to find the balance between protection and privacy.

But some people don’t support that work.

“Frankly, one of the worst things a government can do is go to that low-hanging fruit, or the perception of low-hanging fruit, jump in with bad legislation just to say look we did something,” Michael Geist, a professor at the University of Ottawa, said.

The province wants to see progress from Ottawa on this issue and if not, they say they could follow in Manitoba’s footsteps and chart their own course.

–with files from Ben O’Hara-Byrne