Suspect falls from balcony, dies while fleeing police after Toronto stabbing: SIU

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Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a suspect died while fleeing police following a stabbing at a Toronto apartment building Friday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to a building near Sherbourne Street and St. James Avenue around 11 a.m. to respond to a stabbing.

Officers said they arrived at the scene to find someone had been stabbed. About 20 minutes later, paramedics confirmed they were treating an adult with stab wounds.

The victim was later taken to hospital with serious but stable injuries.

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Police said officers also knocked on the door of an apartment unit and spoke with a man inside.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, a short time later, officers learned the man had fallen from a balcony to the ground below. First aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police initially said they could not provide a description of the suspect, but later confirmed the person who died was believed to be the suspect

“As the suspect was attempting to flee, he was involved in an accident and has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

The SIU said the man who died was 52 years old.

Additional details obtained by Global News suggest the stabbing victim is a 54-year-old man and that the suspect may be his younger brother, according to a person who identified themselves as the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Those details have not been independently confirmed by police.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The agency is asking anyone with information, including video or photos, to come forward.