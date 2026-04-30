Waiting for the big melt in Waskesiu

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People in Waskesui are beginning to wonder if the snow will ever melt.

The unofficial start to summer, May long weekend, is just weeks away, but in Prince Albert National Park, it is still feeling a lot like winter.

The snow is piled high. And while the moisture is welcome after low lake levels and high fire risk last year, Waskesiu business owners are eager to kick off the new season.

A storm last weekend dropped at least another 30 centimetres, almost A foot, onto snowbanks already piled high.

“That was starting to get a little depressing I have to admit,” said Dave Archer with Waskesiu Trading Company.

Right now the snow depth measures roughly 70 centimetres in Waskesiu.

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“This is my 36th year here, and I have never seen snow like this, this late in the year,” added Archer.

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Many businesses hoping to bounce back after being impacted by wildfires last year. Many visitors chose to stay home, rather than dealing with the smoke.

“The wildfires had a big effect on us last season. The timing was tough. It was peak season,” said Archer.

And after a summer last year marked by wildfire concerns and air quality advisories, a heavier snowpack could bring some relief. But in the near term, it could mean a later start to the season, with crews working to get everything ready for the first big wave of visitors.

“I measured some today. And the one in the sun where I thought there would only be a couple of feet on it had 38 inches on it. Another had 42, 44,” said Blane Fagnou, Superintendent at Lobstick Golf Course.

Despite the work ahead Fagnou is optimistic the sun will shine, the snow will melt and visitors will return in due course.

“I don’t know if it is going to be much behind in the long run because it can swing quick. So, I am not too concerned about that,” said Fagnou.

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That optimism is shared by business owners. Many are looking forward to May long weekend.

And a summer with the Canada Strong pass allowing free access to the National Parks during peak season.

“We’re optimistic going into this season. This has been a fun start. It’s not ideal, but I don’t know. That’s how it goes,” said Janice Fagnou, with Outter Limits.

In fact, some might even call snow and ice a selling feature.

“I am thinking I might even get to go ice fishing this May long weekend. I have never done that before. I hope they’re biting,” kidded Fagnou.