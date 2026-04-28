Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology'
Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology
New research at the University of Manitoba looks to address challenges with breast cancer detection. Global's Teagan Rasche has more on the local minds behind the technology.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tucked in a lab at the University of Manitoba are prototypes that researchers hope will one day become a key part of breast cancer detection and care.

“We are the first in the world to couple ultrasound with microwave imaging at the same time,” said electrical and computer engineering professor, Joe LoVetri.

LoVetri and his team at the University of Manitoba are developing this dual-mode imaging technology. The goal is to complement existing breast cancer screening methods and it is likely to be used as secondary scan.

“After a mammogram, to determine whether there truly is cancer in there,” LoVetri said.

LoVetri says at this point, his team has solved a lot of the fundamental scientific issues and now it’s time to take their prototypes to the next step.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s where Taumedis, a Winnipeg-based medical imaging company, comes in.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our job is to transform the prototype into a product that is both comfortable, that is acceptable to be researched to the clinical community,” Taumedic co-founder and CEO, Henry Floreal, said.

The first human study for this patent-pending imaging technology is subject to regulatory and ethics approvals, but is planned for later this year. The results would dictate the next steps.

If all goes well, Taumedis would work to commercialize the product.

“Filing with the FDA to get the commercial licence, and then sales and marketing of the product,” Floreal said.

Researchers don’t know exactly how long this whole process will take, but are committed to their goal.

“Wait times can be long, so an additional product that doesn’t produce ionizing radiation and is actually safer and more comfortable for the women that are dealing with it, will both help the clinical as well as our industry in Manitoba,” Floreal said.

Click to play video: 'N.S. committee heard presentations about barriers women face in health-care system'
N.S. committee heard presentations about barriers women face in health-care system
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices