Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology

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Tucked in a lab at the University of Manitoba are prototypes that researchers hope will one day become a key part of breast cancer detection and care.

“We are the first in the world to couple ultrasound with microwave imaging at the same time,” said electrical and computer engineering professor, Joe LoVetri.

LoVetri and his team at the University of Manitoba are developing this dual-mode imaging technology. The goal is to complement existing breast cancer screening methods and it is likely to be used as secondary scan.

“After a mammogram, to determine whether there truly is cancer in there,” LoVetri said.

LoVetri says at this point, his team has solved a lot of the fundamental scientific issues and now it’s time to take their prototypes to the next step.

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That’s where Taumedis, a Winnipeg-based medical imaging company, comes in.

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“Our job is to transform the prototype into a product that is both comfortable, that is acceptable to be researched to the clinical community,” Taumedic co-founder and CEO, Henry Floreal, said.

The first human study for this patent-pending imaging technology is subject to regulatory and ethics approvals, but is planned for later this year. The results would dictate the next steps.

If all goes well, Taumedis would work to commercialize the product.

“Filing with the FDA to get the commercial licence, and then sales and marketing of the product,” Floreal said.

Researchers don’t know exactly how long this whole process will take, but are committed to their goal.

“Wait times can be long, so an additional product that doesn’t produce ionizing radiation and is actually safer and more comfortable for the women that are dealing with it, will both help the clinical as well as our industry in Manitoba,” Floreal said.