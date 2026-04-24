Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Try This
    April 24, 2026 at 3:50 pm

    Metis should not self govern. WHY?
    They are a club and should not even be considered on the hierarchy of rights.
    Even Natives should be on the bottom, and not consulted on items that do not affect their reserves.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Métis president rebukes AFN chief over call for withdrawal of treaty

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2026 3:35 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand speak together at the Louis Riel Commemoration Event in Winnipeg on Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at the Saint Boniface Cathedral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand speak together at the Louis Riel Commemoration Event in Winnipeg on Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at the Saint Boniface Cathedral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The president of the Manitoba Métis Federation is accusing the Assembly of First Nations of misleading people about legislation that would codify the federation’s right to self-government.

MMF President David Chartrand is reacting to AFN criticism of Bill C-21, the first treaty of its kind between the federal government and Métis, which came up for debate in the House of Commons this week.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the legislation threatens to create a hierarchy of rights, with First Nations at the bottom.

She is calling for the bill to be withdrawn and says First Nations were not properly consulted.

Chartrand says that if “anybody would do a little bit of homework,” they would see the legislation does not infringe upon anyone else’s rights and is instead about their internal self-government matters.

Story continues below advertisement

He says that despite the criticism, he remains focused on working with the federal government to pass the bill.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices