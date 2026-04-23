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Politics

New Ronald McDonald House at risk of not being built without provincial funds

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 3:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ronald McDonald house waiting on provincial funding for major project'
Ronald McDonald house waiting on provincial funding for major project
The Ronald McDonald house charity is waiting on millions of dollars from the provincial government; funding that is needed for the construction of a new $100 Million facility. Travis Prasad reports.
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Ronald McDonald House warns it may have to put a major expansion project on hold if it doesn’t receive expected funding from the B.C. government.

The proposed Willow House, a 75-suite residence near BC Children’s Hospital, is set to be completed by 2028 and would provide a comfortable place to stay for sick kids and their families.

However, it is at risk of never being built.

The expansion is projected to cost $100 million. The federal government has committed roughly $20 million and private donors have pledged millions more, but there is no commitment from the B.C. government.

“We also have some philanthropists that say … they believe in the investment but also believe that it’s not just the private donors that need to be supporting, that the government has to be a part of it,” Richard Pass, CEO of Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, said.

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Click to play video: 'Ronald McDonald House campaign launch'
Ronald McDonald House campaign launch

The non-profit is asking the province for just under $40 million to move the project forward. It says the need is there, with up to 700 families being turned away each year and forced into hotels or housing, often at a higher cost to the health-care system.

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“It really is a support, you know, not of Ronald McDonald House, it’s the support of children and families from British Columbia and Yukon and in the worst time possible — their child is seriously ill and they’ve got to deal with and cope with that,” Pass said.

The new facility would double capacity, adding to the existing Heather House, which was built with provincial support more than a decade ago.

The province is pointing to broader budget pressures and says funding decisions are still under review.

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“Everybody understands that there are challenging financial times right now,” Health Minister Josie Osborne said.

“I’m so grateful for the work they do. I know they’ve been working very hard to be able to expand their operations and pleased to continue to have conversations with them and explore what options are available.

Pass is inviting the health minister and premier to visit and see the need firsthand.

“Not serving the families and knowing that we turn away so many, it just doesn’t seem right,” Pass said. “We just have to find a way to do this.”

Pass says the province’s bottom line shouldn’t decide relief for families.

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