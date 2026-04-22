Manitoba Opposition Tories accuse NDP government of not shopping locally

The Manitoba government faced accusations from the Opposition Wednesday of not having its elbows up when it comes to government contracts.
The province signed a three-year contract for food services in hospitals, jails and some other facilities last fall with Aramark Canada, a company based in Mississauga, Ont. Aramark’s global headquarters is in the United States.
The deal, worth $36 million, should have gone to a Manitoba company, especially in light of Premier Wab Kinew’s Buy Canadian policy announced a year ago in response to tariffs imposed by the United States, Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Obby Khan said.
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“This premier sent $36 million to a company owned and operated out of the United States of America, and I’m sure there’s many, many more,” Khan told reporters.
The NDP government said Aramark Canada is a domestic company with more than 200 Manitoba workers that won a competitive bidding contest.
“It was an open process,” Mintu Sandhu, the minister for public service delivery, said.
Aramark Canada said in a written statement it has served Canadians for 75 years.
“We have more than 13,000 employees across the country _ from Newfoundland and Labrador to British Columbia to Nunavut. We live and work in the communities we serve,” the statement read.
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Khan said choosing a Manitoba company would have kept more money here.
“There are a lot of Manitoba-owned and operated companies, homegrown companies here, that do the exact same thing,” Khan said.
The contract was originally listed last fall on a government disclosure website as having a value of $12 million over three years. Over the winter, the dollar figure was updated to $36 million.
The original dollar amount was a “placeholder” annual figure that was later changed to reflect the total spend, Sandhu said.
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