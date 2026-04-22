Halifax Transit sends warning about dangerous ‘bus surfing’ trend

A group of Halifax high school students told Global News they were shocked to learn that some young people are reportedly riding on the outside of buses in motion.
“I think it’s pretty dangerous. I don’t think people should be doing that. You know, you put yourself in danger and you put other drivers in danger,” said student, Henry Curry.
In a video shared on Reddit earlier this month, a young passenger can be seen climbing through an emergency exit in the ceiling of the bus and sliding to take a seat on the roof.
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This week, Halifax Regional Municipality put out a statement condemning the trend, saying, “No amount of ‘likes’ is worth your life.”
HRM spokesperson Brynn Budden says several incidents have been reported recently.
“Involving young people riding on buses, climbing on buses while they’re moving, obviously (a) dangerous decision not just for the person involved but for other passengers on the bus, the operator driving the bus and others on the road,” she said.
Budden adds that carrying out a stunt this dangerous for social media is very concerning and comes with consequences.
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“Just really want to underline how dangerous this can be and there’s consequences … associated with this. People could face a fine of $10,000 and a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act,” she said.
Other media outlets internationally have reported on the so-called “bus surfing” trend, particularly in New York, where several videos have been posted online.
But young people in Halifax say that online attention just isn’t worth the risk.
“I feel like people don’t realize like there’s digital footprint too, like people are going to see that video and then in the future, you won’t be able to get a job or like go to university and stuff,” said student, Joshua.
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