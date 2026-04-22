Surrey home behind police tape after suspected extortion-related shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police are investigating another possible case of extortion after an early morning shooting.

Just before 1 a.m., police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 13400-block of 87A Street.

Officers say no one inside the home was injured, but the home was damaged and bullet casings were found outside.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Extortion Response Team has taken the lead in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police’s non-emergency line.

As of Monday, April 20, Surrey police say there have been 87 reported extortion cases this year, 15 related shots-fired cases, two arson cases and 46 victims, 25 of whom are repeat victims.