Surrey home behind police tape after suspected extortion-related shooting

Surrey police are investigating another possible case of extortion after an early morning shooting.
Just before 1 a.m., police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 13400-block of 87A Street.
Officers say no one inside the home was injured, but the home was damaged and bullet casings were found outside.
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The Extortion Response Team has taken the lead in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police’s non-emergency line.
As of Monday, April 20, Surrey police say there have been 87 reported extortion cases this year, 15 related shots-fired cases, two arson cases and 46 victims, 25 of whom are repeat victims.
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