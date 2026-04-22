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Crime

Surrey home behind police tape after suspected extortion-related shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
The home on 87A Avenue in Surrey was behind police tape on Wednesday morning, with evidence markers on the ground. View image in full screen
The home on 87A Avenue in Surrey was behind police tape on Wednesday morning, with evidence markers on the ground. Global News
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Surrey police are investigating another possible case of extortion after an early morning shooting.

Just before 1 a.m., police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 13400-block of 87A Street.

Officers say no one inside the home was injured, but the home was damaged and bullet casings were found outside.

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The Extortion Response Team has taken the lead in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police’s non-emergency line.

As of Monday, April 20, Surrey police say there have been 87 reported extortion cases this year, 15 related shots-fired cases, two arson cases and 46 victims, 25 of whom are repeat victims.

Click to play video: 'Surrey extortion shootings spike'
Surrey extortion shootings spike

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