B.C.’s vehicle lease program for some civil servants questioned

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A long-standing perk for senior civil servants was under fire during question period on Tuesday.

A freedom of information request found that 36 B.C. high-ranking bureaucrats, deputy and associate deputy ministers, are getting vehicle leases of up to $1,200 a month, paid for by taxpayers.

The total cost of the program is about $370,000 per year.

The opposition is calling out the program, pointing out that the provincial debt is skyrocketing and programs are being cut.

2:28 Public service vehicles allowances questioned

“This government is paying for their deputy ministers to drive six-figure cars while families are losing funding needed to put their children through therapy?” Reann Gasper, BC Conservative MLA for Abbotsford-Mission, asked.

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“How can this government justify giving deputy ministers … car allowances while ripping funding away from children with autism?”

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B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey defended the program.

“You know how many are affected by this? Thirty-six people,” she said.

“There are 36,000 public servants, 36,00 public servants, 0.1 per cent have this benefit. The benefit is from 2013. It’s a long-standing benefit so that we can compete for the best people to be in these roles.”

Taxpayers are also on the hook for the insurance, operating costs and fuel for those vehicles.