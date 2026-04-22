Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C.’s vehicle lease program for some civil servants questioned

By Catherine Urquhart & Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Government defends car allowance program'
Government defends car allowance program
The B.C. government is defending a program that spends more than $350,000 annually to lease vehicles for some of the province's most highly-paid civil servants. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A long-standing perk for senior civil servants was under fire during question period on Tuesday.

A freedom of information request found that 36 B.C. high-ranking bureaucrats, deputy and associate deputy ministers, are getting vehicle leases of up to $1,200 a month, paid for by taxpayers.

The total cost of the program is about $370,000 per year.

The opposition is calling out the program, pointing out that the provincial debt is skyrocketing and programs are being cut.

Click to play video: 'Public service vehicles allowances questioned'
Public service vehicles allowances questioned

“This government is paying for their deputy ministers to drive six-figure cars while families are losing funding needed to put their children through therapy?” Reann Gasper, BC Conservative MLA for Abbotsford-Mission, asked.

Story continues below advertisement

“How can this government justify giving deputy ministers … car allowances while ripping funding away from children with autism?”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey defended the program.

“You know how many are affected by this? Thirty-six people,” she said.

“There are 36,000 public servants, 36,00 public servants, 0.1 per cent have this benefit. The benefit is from 2013. It’s a long-standing benefit so that we can compete for the best people to be in these roles.”

Taxpayers are also on the hook for the insurance, operating costs and fuel for those vehicles.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices