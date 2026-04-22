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Canada

Regina firefighters identify cause of fatal apartment carbon monoxide leak

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community gathers to honour 11-year-old Regina carbon monoxide victim'
Community gathers to honour 11-year-old Regina carbon monoxide victim
RELATED: Community gathers to honour 11-year-old Regina carbon monoxide victim – Dec 31, 2025
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An investigation into a carbon monoxide leak, which killed an 11-year-old Regina boy, has determined the cause of the deadly incident.

Henry Losco died on Dec. 19, 2025 after carbon monoxide leaked at a downtown Regina apartment. His father was taken to hospital and survived.

An “exact failure” in the building’s boiler released the deadly gas, according to Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson.

“What happened was a delayed ignition with the boiler which caused a subsequent explosion within the device, which dislodged and blew apart venting equipment and venting components. (That) allowed the boiler to emit products of combustion and carbon monoxide directly into the building,” said Jackson.

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The boiler manufacturer issued an advisory to all owners of the unit model, identified as an NTI FTG 2000, 2,000,000 BTU natural gas-fired boiler.

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All owners have been told to stop using the unit and order the required parts for an upgrade.

Jackson confirmed the carbon monoxide alarm at the Albert Street apartment building went off, and was heard by other residents, but could not say if the boiler’s internal explosion was audible.

The fire service has been in regular communication with the Losco family, Jackson said. Information about the findings of the boiler probe were shared with the family ahead of a news conference on Wednesday, he added.

An investigation by the Regina Police Service is underway with the support of the fire department, Jackson said.

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