Winnipeggers have appetite for reusable foodware at local eateries: survey

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On Earth Day, many Winnipeggers reflect on their impact on the environment and how they can alter their habits.

According to a new survey conducted by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, a majority of people and food service businesses in Winnipeg believe some of that change can happen at local eateries.

The survey found 74 per cent of Winnipeggers want to see local eateries do more about waste, with 82 per cent willing to dine in on reusable food ware.

More than half of those surveyed said they were willing to use returnable containers even when grabbing takeout.

One effort to reduce takeout food or drink waste is soon to launch at Sam’s Place Coffee, as they roll out reusable to go cups.

“The best way I can describe it is that it’s like taking out a library book,” explains manager Rebecca Engel.

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The new cups will be picked up at the shop. As long as they’re returned in 30 days, there’s no charge to the consumer, and the cups are washed at Sam’s Place.

Even before the launch, the business already saw the appetite from customers

“We’ve been telling people just when they’ve been coming in, talking to people from our building when they come in, and already the interest from customers is so high,” says Engel.

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“When we opened a few years ago we were looking for a program like this, but it just didn’t exist in Winnipeg.”

View image in full screen Sam’s Place Coffee is reducing waste by providing options other than single use cups. Vasilios Bellos / Global News

The business also expecting that shifting away from single-use cups will benefit the bottom line in the long run.

The program is in collaboration with the International Institute for Sustainable Development (ISD), which received federal funding for it after conducting the survey.

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“We’re in Winnipeg, it’s the springtime and you can see a lot of single-use cups and lids and other plastic items littered across the city,” says ISD biologist Desiree Langenfeld.

“If we have more reusables we’ll see a lot less single-use waste ending up in our cities and then eventually ending up in the environment.”

Some cities like Calgary and Banff are already implementing reusable foodware programs. Langelfeld says Toronto is ahead when it comes to this effort, and it’s been successful.

“They have over 50 restaurants that have reusables for takeout and they’re finding a lot of success in reducing waste. Even if a small percentage of people are taking a returnable cup to go, they’re saving a lot of waste and also saving a lot of money.”

View image in full screen Litter near the Red River. Josh Arason / Global News

On Earth Day, many took the time to get out and help clean their communities. That includes Karen Kazina, who says based on what she saw during the cleanup, shifting away from single-use takeout containers would make an impact.

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“Lots of takeout, I’d say that’s number one. Napkins, cups, yeah, it’s gross,” Kazina says.

“I think if we all did our part it would make this world a better place. It doesn’t take much, if you’re walking by and you see something pick it up.”