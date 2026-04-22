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2 comments

  1. Jimmie
    April 22, 2026 at 11:14 am

    The only one needs the door and a kick in the azz is Kevin Cheveldayoff. Until he is gone Jets are losers like always!

  2. km
    April 22, 2026 at 11:13 am

    It would be more fitting of an analysis from Chipman evaluating Chevy as a GM.

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ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets evaluate Scott Arniel’s fate as head coach

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted April 22, 2026 10:15 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, right, and head coach Scott Arniel speak to media at a press conference in Winnipeg, on May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, right, and head coach Scott Arniel speak to media at a press conference in Winnipeg, on May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW GAC
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Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen
For all of the topics that were raised and questions presented, the one subject that was curiously vague in Kevin Cheveldayoff’s media address on Monday was his answer on head coach Scott Arniel’s status.

There was no endorsement, nothing remotely warm or even a hint of the direction the Jets GM was going to take with the fifth coach he’s hired since 2011.

Now, Cheveldayoff did acknowledge the work ethic and time put forth by the coaching staff overall, but did not indicate whether Arniel — a finalist for the Jack Adams coach of the year award in 2025 – would return or if a new search would begin.

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For Arniel’s part in Monday’s administrative wrap-up, he stopped short of falling on the sword for the team’s plunge from first overall last year to 26th this season, a fall from grace that is the responsibility — no less — to be shared by many in the hockey operations department.

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To his credit, Arniel showed accountability on Monday and he was contrite about how the team performed this season in terms of what he could control, offering to conduct a deep dive over the next four-plus months to find solutions and spearhead Winnipeg’s recovery.

And while his future appears uncertain at the moment, granting Arniel further opportunity to amend this year’s disappointing season would be fair and justifiable, as it should be remembered that he’s guided essentially the same group to two Jennings Trophies in the last three years and is only a year removed from coaching a President’s Trophy team last season.

As such, one bad year is not a fireable offence in this case.

Instead, offering a chance to strike a balance between last year and this year for next year should rightfully be Arniel’s to hold first and foremost.

Beyond that, loyalty and stability only go so far as the wins or losses follow, so the true answer on Arniel’s status for next year really shouldn’t really be a question at all.

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