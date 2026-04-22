Toronto Zoo’s Pygmy hippo expecting second baby

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The Toronto Zoo says one of its endangered pygmy hippos is expecting a calf this summer.

Kindia, Toronto’s very own “Moo Deng,” is a 20-year-old female pygmy hippopotamus living in the zoo’s African Rainforest Pavilion.

She is now expecting her second baby after being introduced to 31-year-old male Harvey earlier this year.

Zoo officials said in a post on social media that the pair spent four days together in January, “and they certainly made the most of their time together.”

According to the zoo’s release, pygmy hippos having a gestation period of less than seven months, with the calf expected in late July.

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Staff are closely monitoring Kindia’s pregnancy through behavioural observations and ultrasounds, the zoo said.

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View image in full screen This endangered pygmy hippo is expecting baby number two this summer. The Toronto Zoo

While Kindia successfully gave birth to a calf in 2018, the zoo notes that survival rates for pygmy hippos can be challenging, and teams are prepared to support both mother and calf.

Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered, with fewer than 3,000 believed to remain in the wild.

Native to West Africa, the species faces threats from habitat loss due to logging, mining and agriculture as well as hunting.

The Toronto Zoo says it is part of a broader conservation effort through a species survival program aimed at maintaining a healthy population in human care.

Zoo officials say Kindia and Harvey also serve as ambassadors for their species, helping raise awareness about conservation efforts.

More updates are expected as the zoo continues to monitor the pregnancy.