Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Zoo’s Pygmy hippo expecting second baby

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo melting hearts around the world'
Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo melting hearts around the world
RELATED: Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo melting hearts around the world – Sep 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Zoo says one of its endangered pygmy hippos is expecting a calf this summer.

Kindia, Toronto’s very own “Moo Deng,” is a 20-year-old female pygmy hippopotamus living in the zoo’s African Rainforest Pavilion.

She is now expecting her second baby after being introduced to 31-year-old male Harvey earlier this year.

Zoo officials said in a post on social media that the pair spent four days together in January, “and they certainly made the most of their time together.”

According to the zoo’s release, pygmy hippos having a gestation period of less than seven months, with the calf expected in late July.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Staff are closely monitoring Kindia’s pregnancy through behavioural observations and ultrasounds, the zoo said.

Story continues below advertisement
This endangered pygmy hippo is expecting baby number two this summer. View image in full screen
This endangered pygmy hippo is expecting baby number two this summer. The Toronto Zoo

While Kindia successfully gave birth to a calf in 2018, the zoo notes that survival rates for pygmy hippos can be challenging, and teams are prepared to support both mother and calf.

Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered, with fewer than 3,000 believed to remain in the wild.

Native to West Africa, the species faces threats from habitat loss due to logging, mining and agriculture as well as hunting.

The Toronto Zoo says it is part of a broader conservation effort through a species survival program aimed at maintaining a healthy population in human care.

Zoo officials say Kindia and Harvey also serve as ambassadors for their species, helping raise awareness about conservation efforts.

More updates are expected as the zoo continues to monitor the pregnancy.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices