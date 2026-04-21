Police investigate 2 separate targeted shootings in Brampton

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Police are investigating after two separate shootings in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Chrysler Drive and Corporation Drive for reports that multiple shots had been fired at a business.

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About half an hour later, a call came reporting a shooting near Peter Robertson Boulevard and Hickorybush Avenue. In that case, two homes were struck.

Neither shooting led to any injuries, police said, and both appeared targeted.

Police did not indicate the two were related, and said the suspects in both cases had fled the scene.