Murray-Boyles stepping up in playoffs

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CLEVELAND – When starting centre Jakob Poeltl started to struggle against the Cleveland Cavaliers again, Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic knew who to turn to.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles.

Poeltl managed two points and four rebounds in under 10 minutes of play, not touching the court in the second half of Toronto’s 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday. Murray-Boyles stepped into Poeltl’s shoes, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal in nearly 26 minutes of play.

“It’s just the trust that he’s put in me to let me do that with confidence,” said Murray-Boyles on what Rajakovic’s coaching decision meant to him. “I’ve messed up in the past, and now everything that he’s been telling me in the past is now starting to come out in this series, just me attacking the ball, me being aggressive, me being myself.

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“It’s been a process to get to this point, but I’m thankful for an opportunity to guard some of the best guys.”

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A natural power forward at six-foot-seven and 245 pounds, the 20-year-old Murray-Boyles has played beyond his age in his rookie season with Toronto. The Raptors first-round pick in the 2025 draft, he averaged 8.5 points, five rebounds, and 1.9 assists in the regular season but, more importantly, showed the athleticism and physicality to guard some of the best players in the NBA.

That includes some of the biggest names in Cleveland’s lineup such as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

“Some of (the Cavalier) lineups that they had out there with a lot of great shooters,” said Rajakovic on subbing Murray-Boyles in for Poeltl. “We wanted to be able to switch more in pick-and-rolls and Collin was providing a better matchup there.”

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Although he’s still a work in progress, Rajakovic likes what he’s seen from the big rookie in his first two NBA playoff games.

“I think he’s figuring out intensity of (the) NBA game, figuring out referees and what is a foul in the playoffs, what’s not a foul. Obviously, there is a difference there,” said Rajakovic. “I thought that he did a really good job for a rookie to step in there, and he did not flinch one moment. He did not back off.

“I’m really proud of him. This is amazing for his growth.”

Murray-Boyles said that his biggest takeaway from post-season basketball is that it requires increased concentration.

“Realistically, the mentality shouldn’t be different,” said Murray-Boyles in the visitor’s locker room at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. “We’re trying to play every game the same way, regardless if it’s regular season or playoffs, but it’s just another level of focus, like it’s the biggest thing, every possession matters.”

The Cavaliers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will host Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.