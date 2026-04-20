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April 25- Goodwill

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted April 20, 2026 11:49 am
1 min read
April 25- Goodwill - image View image in full screen
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Shopping for Goodwill treasures has never been so exciting! All new items are rotating through the online store weekly, so there will always be something exciting and different to find.

Visit the nearest Goodwill Thrift Store in Edmonton to do your shopping and you’ll be helping Albertans with disabilities by enhancing their lives through meaningful employment. 91% of revenues help this mission.

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When you choose to shop at Goodwill Industries of Alberta, you make a huge impact.  They call it, the power of one!

Find out exactly how you can help change lives when Talk To The Experts welcomes Doug from Goodwill to discuss the importance of donation, and some of their key programs.

He’ll also be joined by Kirsten to discuss the Goodwill Cares program, and Katie from Reclaiming Home Decorating.

Don’t miss Goodwill Industries this Saturday on 8 80 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

Fore more info, click HERE

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