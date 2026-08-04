August 8 – City of Edmonton

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When it comes to your city, your neighborhood, and your community, you want to hear from experts.

On Saturday, August 8th – City of Edmonton representatives join 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts to discuss programs like Neighboring For Climate, an initiative to build climate change awareness and make progress locally. They’ll discuss how the Community Climate Adaptation Micro Grant could help fund YOUR great idea!

Find out more BEFORE the show at Edmonton.ca, then don’t miss 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.