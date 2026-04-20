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Politics

N.B. Premier Susan Holt to meet with Mark Carney and his ministers this week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney left, meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in her office in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney left, meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in her office in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will be in Ottawa today to discuss the economy, defence and major projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his ministers.

Holt says she also plans to press for federal partnership on health-care funding, energy infrastructure and critical mineral development.

Last year, the federal major projects office selected a proposed tungsten mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., as a development it could help fast-track as a benefit to the national economy.

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While in Ottawa, Holt is planning to meet with New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

She’s also scheduled sit-downs with the ministers of justice, defence and health.

Holt plans to attend a Canadian Chamber of Commerce business summit with other premiers as well.

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“New Brunswick has what the world needs, and we’re working with partners across the country to unlock that potential,” Holt said in a statement. “Our focus is on making sure New Brunswick is at the centre of the major projects and defence investments that will shape our country’s future.”

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s Sisson Mine added to Ottawa’s list of ‘nation-building’ projects'
New Brunswick’s Sisson Mine added to Ottawa’s list of ‘nation-building’ projects

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