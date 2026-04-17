Ajou Ajou release reinforces team identity for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

It’s a new era for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, at least in terms of culture and standards.
Following a suspension from the league for violating the gender-based violence and harassment policy, the Riders released receiver Ajou Ajou.
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For the Riders it’s all about culture, and this decision set a standard for players moving forward.
Host of the Green Zone, Jamie Nye, tells Global News, “I think this is Corey Mace driven thing along with Jeremy O’Day.”
For the full story, watch the video above.
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