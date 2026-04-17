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Sports

Ajou Ajou release reinforces team identity for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ajou Ajou release reinforces team identity'
Ajou Ajou release reinforces team identity
WATCH: It's a new era for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, at least in terms of culture and standards. Following a suspension from the league for violating the gender-based violence and harassment policy, the Riders released receiver Ajou Ajou. Host of the Green Zone, Jamie Nye, tells Global News that, 'I think this is Corey Mace driven thing along with Jeremy O'Day.' For the full story, watch the video above.
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It’s a new era for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, at least in terms of culture and standards.

Following a suspension from the league for violating the gender-based violence and harassment policy, the Riders released receiver Ajou Ajou.

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For the Riders it’s all about culture, and this decision set a standard for players moving forward.

Host of the Green Zone, Jamie Nye, tells Global News, “I think this is Corey Mace driven thing along with Jeremy O’Day.”

For the full story, watch the video above.

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