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Politics

Michael J. Fox Theatre in Burnaby to close to community bookings after June

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Michael J. Fox in a scene from the documentary 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.' The film about the beloved Canadian actor's life and career has won four Emmy awards, including for outstanding documentary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Apple TV+ via AP. View image in full screen
This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Michael J. Fox in a scene from the documentary 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.' The film about the beloved Canadian actor's life and career has won four Emmy awards, including for outstanding documentary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Apple TV+ via AP.
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A theatre bearing the name of one of the most famous British Columbians will no longer be available for community bookings after June 30.

Staff at the Michael J. Fox Theatre in Burnaby received an 11-week working notice on April 13.

In March, the theatre technicians unanimously voted to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and, in a release, said that they learned of the upcoming change only weeks later.

“We have to save the Michael J. Fox Theatre,” said IATSE international vice-president Damian Petti in a statement. “These workers are facing an uncertain future and the community risks losing a beloved local venue. Now is the time for the City of Burnaby to act.”

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At the end of the school year, the Burnaby School District will be transitioning to exclusive use of the theatre.

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Click to play video: 'CNN apologizes for ‘tribute’ to Michael J. Fox which kicked off death hoax'
CNN apologizes for ‘tribute’ to Michael J. Fox which kicked off death hoax

IATSE said that they also learned in January 2025 that the Burnaby City Council voted unanimously to explore whether the city should play a role in managing the theatre. They said they are still waiting for a report back on that issue.

IATSE is now calling on the City of Burnaby to step up and invest in keeping the theatre open for all who want to use it.

In a statement on April 14, Burnaby Board of Education Chair Kristin Schnider said, “As a Board, we are extremely proud of the theatre’s lasting legacy and contributions to the performing arts in Burnaby. While we know this planned shift in how the Michael J Fox Theatre is used may be disappointing for some, the fiscal reality is that we cannot afford to manage the theatre for community usage beyond the current budget year.”

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Global News has reached out to the City of Burnaby for more information.

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