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Canada

Montreal to display collection from iconic Chinatown noodle shop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2026 8:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s staple Wing Noodles to close'
Montreal’s staple Wing Noodles to close
WATCH: Montreal's staple Wing Noodles to close – Nov 17, 2025
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The City of Montreal has acquired a collection of items from an iconic Chinatown noodle factory and shop that closed down last year.

In 2022, Jean-Philippe Riopel co-founded a non-profit organization called Objets de mémoire, which dedicated itself to recovering artifacts from Wing Noodles Ltd.

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The collection, which comprises more than 5,000 items, was donated to the city’s Centre des mémoires montréalaises and will be displayed in the coming years as part of various museum projects.

The goal is to preserve the heritage of the iconic site in Montreal’s Chinatown, which has been described as a pillar of Montreal’s history of migration, trade and neighbourhood life.

Wing Noodles closed in November 2025 after 128 years of service.

The buildings that housed the factory were designated as heritage buildings by the government of Quebec in 2023 and the city in 2024.

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