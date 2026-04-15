Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver mayor wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to the city

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 6:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MLB introduces ‘robot umpires’ for new season'
MLB introduces ‘robot umpires’ for new season
RELATED: As the Major League Baseball season kicks off, fans are seeing a major change on the field. History was made last night with the debut of a new automated challenge system known as 'robot umpires.' Eric Sorensen has the details. – Mar 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants to explore the idea of bringing a Major League Baseball team to the city.

“Our city has a strong sports culture and a proven track record of supporting professional teams,” said Sim in a statement.

“With the MLB publicly expressing interest in league expansion in the near future, we see an opportunity to position Vancouver as the next home for a franchise.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sim will bring the motion before council later this month and if it passes, staff will launch an expression of interest process to identify an ownership group capable of advancing a franchise bid.

Any interested group would need financial capacity, experience and a plan for a successful team.

“An open, transparent, and competitive process ensures we identify a capable partner with the ability to deliver a team that works for our city,” Sim said. “This process allows us to explore a potential new franchise in a thoughtful and responsible way.”

Story continues below advertisement

The only MLB team in Canada now is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices