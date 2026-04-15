Vancouver mayor wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to the city

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants to explore the idea of bringing a Major League Baseball team to the city.
“Our city has a strong sports culture and a proven track record of supporting professional teams,” said Sim in a statement.
“With the MLB publicly expressing interest in league expansion in the near future, we see an opportunity to position Vancouver as the next home for a franchise.”
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Sim will bring the motion before council later this month and if it passes, staff will launch an expression of interest process to identify an ownership group capable of advancing a franchise bid.
Any interested group would need financial capacity, experience and a plan for a successful team.
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“An open, transparent, and competitive process ensures we identify a capable partner with the ability to deliver a team that works for our city,” Sim said. “This process allows us to explore a potential new franchise in a thoughtful and responsible way.”
The only MLB team in Canada now is the Toronto Blue Jays.
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